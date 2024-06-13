Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 128.82% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Children’s Place Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.