Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

