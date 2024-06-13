Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEE opened at $72.24 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

