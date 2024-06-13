NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.850-4.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

