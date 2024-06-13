Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 119.4% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 7,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

