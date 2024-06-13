Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) CEO David Eric Klein Sells 1,779 Shares

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) CEO David Eric Klein sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $17,683.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $582.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.