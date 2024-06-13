RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Holdings Reduced by HCEP Management Ltd

HCEP Management Ltd lowered its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388,139 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology comprises approximately 0.5% of HCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HCEP Management Ltd owned 0.07% of RLX Technology worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 120.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

RLX Technology Price Performance

NYSE RLX opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.92. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 24.39%.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

