Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 13,230 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,419 shares of company stock worth $79,704,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.