Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,719 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 274,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,349,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,935,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,380,000 after buying an additional 688,822 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 490.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.