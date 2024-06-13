Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 72,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,806,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,438,915. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $148.02 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

