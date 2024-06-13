Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,616,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,941,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 355,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 98,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MU opened at $142.82 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $142.82. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,536,203. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

