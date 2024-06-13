Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.5 million. Lovesac also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.530–0.370 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOVE

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $402.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.