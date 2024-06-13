Frank Slootman Sells 1,476 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $189,621.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

