The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

NYSE MCD opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.71. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

