Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,318,469 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,318,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,105,000. Cousins Properties accounts for 1.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

