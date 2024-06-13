87,601 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.27 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

