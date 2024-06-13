Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Up 1.6 %

Q2 stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Q2 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Q2 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

