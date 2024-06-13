Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 497 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of -460.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

