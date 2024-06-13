Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,141,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 948,812 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pfizer worth $176,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

