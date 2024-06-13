Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $270.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $221.37 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.36 and its 200-day moving average is $272.11.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

