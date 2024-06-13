169,349 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Teradata at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $54,332,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

