Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $22.40 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,326,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800,800 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.08% of BlackBerry worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 59.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,288,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,284 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.4 %

BB stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

