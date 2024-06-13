Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,227 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology comprises 2.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 1.39% of Carpenter Technology worth $48,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

CRS stock opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRS. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.