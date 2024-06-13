Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

