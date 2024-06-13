Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

