Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $196.96 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.40 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average is $199.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

