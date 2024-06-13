Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.77. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

