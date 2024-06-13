Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Scott D. Cook Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $592.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $618.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.46 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
