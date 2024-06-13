Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 9,577 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $31,604.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,768,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). On average, analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALRN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRN

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.