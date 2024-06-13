Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Director Warburg Pincus Llc Sells 7,000,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

