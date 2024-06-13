LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director George Parmer Acquires 4,256 Shares

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer acquired 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $26,642.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,600.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.59. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. Equities analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

