Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO James Andrew Munk Sells 1,105 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73.

On Friday, March 15th, James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44.

Samsara Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

