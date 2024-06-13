Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal Sells 900 Shares

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $21,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $604,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $361.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.24. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. Analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JSPR shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

