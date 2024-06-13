Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal Sells 900 Shares

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $21,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $604,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $361.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.24. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.01.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. Analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on JSPR shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
