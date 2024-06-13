WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Purchases A$35,934.10 in Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 24,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$35,934.10 ($23,797.41).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 28,901 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$41,906.45 ($27,752.62).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 70,000 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,100.00 ($75,562.91).

The company has a current ratio of 30.45, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. WAM Capital’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

