Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $18,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $20,730.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $24,825.00.

Delek US Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

