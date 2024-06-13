Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for 4.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZS opened at $188.83 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.