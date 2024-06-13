Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 31,730 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 31,730 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 2.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.4 %

COIN stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.77. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $3,906,793.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,933.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,933.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,933 shares of company stock valued at $91,087,827. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

