Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 870,600.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,060 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for approximately 3.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,822.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.92. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

