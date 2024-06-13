Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 53,367 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 551,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,120,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $140.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $140.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

