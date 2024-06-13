Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Cut by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.2% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $428.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

