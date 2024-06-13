Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

