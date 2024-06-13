Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

Mastercard stock opened at $443.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.40 and a 200-day moving average of $449.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock worth $1,102,965,922. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

