Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,067,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $769,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

