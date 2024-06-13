3,309,779 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Bought by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,274,000. National Vision comprises about 4.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 4.23% of National Vision as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in National Vision by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 24.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EYE

Insider Activity at National Vision

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.