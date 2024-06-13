Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Purchased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,838 shares during the period. Garrett Motion comprises about 4.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 3.09% of Garrett Motion worth $72,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $6,875,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,003,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $24,188,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,566,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,467,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,972,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 931,333 shares of company stock worth $9,285,698 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

