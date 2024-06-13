Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 133,824 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 133,824 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 6.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $105,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

