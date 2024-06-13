HCEP Management Ltd Sells 465,763 Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

HCEP Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465,763 shares during the period. Tuniu accounts for 0.3% of HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tuniu Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Tuniu Co. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.83.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

