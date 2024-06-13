Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799,358 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Kenvue worth $113,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $14,660,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

