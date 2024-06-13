Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $157.31 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,978 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 32.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $157,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 73,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apple by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 48,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,614,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average is $183.72. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

