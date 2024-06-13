iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

