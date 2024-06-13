Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.9% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LMT opened at $459.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

